These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that England has left Malta off its initial list of safe travel destinations, in a blow to the local tourism industry.

The newspaper also reports that optimism is growing about Malta avoiding a crucial anti-money laundering rating downgrade, as regulators answer questions by Financial Action Task Force experts.

The Malta Independent leads with news from Charmaine Gauci’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, reporting that more than half of people in their 30s have already registered for a vaccine or received an initial dose.

L-Orizzont dedicates its front page to news that the Civil Protection Department has added five new fire trucks to its fleet of vehicles. The newspaper also reports that no new virus cases were reported in homes for the elderly this past week.

In-Nazzjon leads with reports that a Maltese man who died with COVID-19 while in India had tried to get vaccinated before he undertook the trip. The newspaper also gives prominence to a report highlighting a proposal by the PN to reform the tax system for small business owners.