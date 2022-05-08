The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reveals that an offshore company owned by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech wired millions to an Italian oil-trading outfit later mired in corruption and fraud accusations. It also highlights the state opening of parliament, with the President pointing to an accent on the environment in the government's programme.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says a complex of tourist bungalows has been proposed for a Natura 2000 zone in Marsaxlokk.

MaltaToday says the investor who acquired the More Supermarket chain accused former owner Ryan Schembri and 'Maksar' brother Adrian Agius of attempting to create fake debt to extract €3.5m from the bankrupt chain. The newspaper also reports of fears about an increase of emissions if an air service to Gozo is launched.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that the Opposition looks forward to doing its duty in the service of the people.

It-Torċa says the Opposition's reaction to the appointment of Anġlu Farrugia was a bad sign at the opening of parliament. It also reports on situations which have led mothers to contemplate suicide,

Illum reports on strong resistance for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, It says that fewer than half of those aged over 80 have accepted an invitation for the fourth dose,

KullĦadd focuses on the state opening of parliament, saying the president outlined a strong programme by an ambitious government.