These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta writes that the United Nations is “alarmed” by Malta and Italy’s failures to help migrants at sea.

The newspaper also reports that tourism sector lobbyists are pushing for the creation of safe travel corridors between Malta, Sicily and four other countries which have been relatively successful in containing COVID-19.

The Malta Independent writes that the attorney general is “concerned” by a lawyer’s decision to quit his office to join the defence team of Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The newspapers also gives prominence to Economy Minister Silvio Schembri downplaying Joseph Muscat’s involvement in talks about restarting Malta’s economy.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to a US report which found that Malta is the world’s highest spender, in GDP percentage terms, on COVID-19 aid packages when government lending programmes are excluded from calculations.

In-Nazzjon reports on a meeting Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia held with Malta’s national broadcaster, PBS. The PN leader said that the party expected impartial national broadcasting.