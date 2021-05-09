The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta exclusively reveals that Electrogas director Paul Apap Bologna is behind a company identical to 17 Black, set up just two months after.

In a separate story, it also reveals that Kenneth Camilleri, a member of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s security detail, admitted to police that Keith Schembri had sent him to “calm down” Caruana Gaizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma.

MaltaToday says the Labour Party has a 10 point advantage, or 39,000 votes, according to its latest opinion survey, which also showed that Bernard Grech's trust rating has crashed by 10 points to 25.7%, his worst result since becoming PN leader.

The Malta Independent on Sunday focuses on Mother's Day and the grief of a mother whose son died recently in a tragic accident. It also quotes the new secretary of the Developers' Association (Deborah Schembri) saying that law-breakers are giving a bad name to the whole construction industry.

Il-Mument says the government needs to explain how the three Gozitan ministers are in competition to hand out vaccines to constituents, while a plea by a man before he went to India to adopt a girl was turned down.

Illum and KullĦadd report that PN leader Bernard Grech is facing criticism for his handling of the rift between Jason Azzopardi and Adrian Delia, with the latter seen as having been strengthened.

It-Torċa carries comments by minister Owen Bonnici on the drawing up of a post-COVID-19 plan aimed at maintaining reforms across various spheres.