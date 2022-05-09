The following are Malta's top stories on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a man killed in a fight in Marsalforn late on Saturday had actually been trying to break it up. It also quotes experts saying fewer jellyfish are expected in Malta's waters this summer.

The Malta Independent leads with a protest outside the Russian embassy held by the Ukrainian community in Malta on Sunday. It also says an application has been filed for restoration of the iconic seaside Balluta Building, which has suffered the effects of weathering,

l-orizzont quotes economist Clint Flores saying the European Union is not yet directly at war with Russia, but the absence of war does not mean peace.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to comments by a young Ukrainian mother-of-two who says this is not the Ukrainian war, but a war that involves everyone.