These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Monday's newspapers:

The need for harsher penalties and tighter rules in the construction industry was the main story in the Times of Malta, with proposals to be published on Monday. It also had a story on concerns over changes to competition laws.

The Malta Independent also features the proposals for the construction industry but its main story is the battle against single-use plastics which will gain momentum this summer.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to the construction laws story with its headline quoting the prime minister as saying that lives should come before the millions being made by developers. The newspaper also notes that its staff are finalists in three categories of the media awards.

In-Nazzjon delves into the problems being caused by the rapid influx of people requiring work permits, saying that not only the foreigners but also Identity Malta staff were suffering from the resulting pressure. It also reports that police are still waiting to be paid for extra duties carried out.