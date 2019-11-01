These are the main stories featured in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story about how two containers with cash were stopped during their stopover in Malta in September – an incident that went unreported.

In another story, the Times of Malta reports on Thursday’s Planning Authority decision to give its blessing for a small, derelict room in the middle of Tal-Muxi in Qala, Gozo, to be turned into a large villa with a pool.

The Malta Independent quotes Ahmed Bugri suggesting that integration will change if refugees were given the right to vote in local elections. In another story it reports about unexpected obstacles which derailed a court hearing on preliminary pleas on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder trial.

L-Orizzont main story is about government’s plans to extend obligatory schooling, quoting academics as saying that there must be flexibility. It also reports Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announcing the creation of a new economic sector in which Malta can be a leader. In another story, it said the General Workers’ Union withdrew directives in the health sector following government intervention.

In-Nazzjon reports on how the government had “scandalously” given Steward Healthcare Malta’s hospitals worth €50 million. In another story it says Prime Minister’s former spokesman Kurt Farrugia continued to evade questions on his new salary package as chief executive of Malta Enterprise.