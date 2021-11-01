These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with news that the family of a man who died in police custody last year are demanding compensation, claiming the state caused his death.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that a man got his marriage annulled because he only wed his partner to prevent her from having an abortion.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who said the PN's proposal to buy back Ħondoq land was "dangerous".

In a separate piece, the newspaper quotes European chief prosecutor Laura Kövesi expressing hope that the institutions' desire to work with her was "not just words".

L-Orizzont marks the 100th anniversary of the launch of Malta's parliament on its front page, noting that Speaker Anglu Farrugia will today warn about fake news.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday said the PN was the change the country needed.