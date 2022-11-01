The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the government has unveiled its plans to revive the old Sliema chalet.

The newspaper also reports that Opposition leader Bernard Grech said in his post-Budget speech that the people "have been betrayed".

The Malta Independent also reports on Grech's Budget speech and quotes the PN leader saying the government has no long-term vision. In a second story it reports and NGO calling for Hondoq to not be developed.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Grech's speech, listing a series of measures that the government failed to include that would improve people's quality of life.

L-orizzont focuses on the government's announcement that it will spend €35 million on cycling lanes. It also reports that customs confiscated 610kg of cocaine being shipped in a container passing through the freeport.