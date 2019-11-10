The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta exposes a secret migrantion deal between Malta and Libya and says Neville Gafa, an official of the Office of the Prime Minister, acted as a go-between. The newspaper also reveals that there are 17 illegal concrete plans in Malta.

MaltaToday says Terence Gialenze, who has been missing since November 2012, had been in business with two brothers questioned over the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia but then released without charge. The newspaper also says the hospital emergency department sees five patients a day over attempted suicide.

The Malta Independent says a missing Egyptian headmaster facing terrorism-related charges in Sweden had sent considerable sums of misappropriated money to a private investment fund in Malta.

It-Torċa says that Malta is the best in Europe with regard to equality laws. It also reports on the interception by Malta of unofficial Libyan currency.

Il-Mument leads with remarks by Opposition leader Adrian Delia that institutions set up to protect the interests of the people have ended up protecting the interests of the few. It also gives prominence to remarks by PN General Secretary Clyde Puli that he is optimistic that the party will move forward since it has sound policies and as long as it speaks with one voice.

Illum says the police do not have enough evidence to accuse John Woods of the murder of missing woman Charlene Farrugia, whose remains were found buried in a Floriana bastion. Woods is serving time for a convenience shop hold-up.