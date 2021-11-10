The following are the top stories in Malta's newspaper front pages on Wednesday,

Times of Malta reports how Prime Minister Robert Abela, questioned on Tuesday with reference to payments given to Joseph Muscat, said former prime ministers still have responsibilities. The newspaper also reports how the Planning Authority reversed a decision to hide objections to development applications.

The Malta Independent says the police are investigating the payments to Muscat, through the magisterial inquiry into the VGH hospitals contract.

The Malta Independent and Malta Today both report that the parliamentary Standards Committee has adopted a report finding Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar in breach of ethics over her involvement in a property deal with Yorgen Fenech.

In-Nazzjon leads with a statement by Opposition leader Bernard Grech demanding action by the prime minister over the payments to Muscat. It also reports the PN's call for Rosianne Cutajar to resign over her ethics breach.

L-orizzont says the State Advocate has been ordered to pay €1m in compensation to the owners of a large property in Valletta which was rented at very low rates because of unconstitutional laws.