The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the CEO of the Manoel Theatre has been suspended after allegations of misconduct. It also reports that the widow of notary Ivan Barbara is to be charged with perjury over a sworn declaration she gave during a case involving potential misappropriation of funds.

The Malta Independent reports how the L-Aħrax and Mizieb concession to hunters has been deemed illegal and null by the courts.

L-orizzont says a helpline has been announced for immediate and effective help in mental health cases. It also reports that 93% of the Maltese took at least two Covid vaccine jabs.

In-Nazzon highlights calls by the opposition leader for Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to resign, saying it is clear he is hiding something. The case revolves around a series of suspensions of serious officials.