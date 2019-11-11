The following are the leading stories in the Maltese newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the nurses' union has threatened to 'block' the hospital emergency department unless staff are covered by insurance. It also reports that a draconian law has forced a magistrate to jail a woman for six months for growing six small cannabis plants.

The Malta Independent says three hotels have objected to the Pembroke tunnels as proposed.

l-orizzont says a big shipment of Libyan Dinars seized by Customs on its way to Libya from Russia is considered 'fake' because it was not authorised by the Tripoli-based Libyan Central Bank. (The Sunday Times of Malta had however reported that the cash was actually a new currency was destined for the Benghazi based rebel Libyan government).

In-Nazzjon says the institutions meant to safeguard the interests of the people have ended up safeguarding the interests of the few - the same headline as carried in sister paper Il-Mument on Sunday. It also says that Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, is due to give evidence on Monday in a libel case involving the secret company 17 Black.