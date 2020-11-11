The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how the police detained former minister Konrad Mizzi overnight for interrogation. It also reports how Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi was found to have breached the parliamentary ethics code when he accepted a free hotel stay and did not declare it.

The Malta Independent says Azzopardi admitted and apologised for his mistake, saying he should have acted differently. The newspaper also says that Steward Healtcare agrees 'in principle' with the idea of its workers being absorbed by the public sector.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech calling for an all-round effort to help the economy recover. It also reports about Konrad Mizzi's interrogation and the death of another four COVID-19 patients.

L-orizzont reports how experts are optimistic about the latest developments in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.