The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that director of prisons Alex Dalli has moved aside after yet another death by suicide. There have however been calls for the home affairs minister to resign. The developments are also reported prominently in all the other newspapers.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports calls by the Chamber of Commerce for a moratorium on new tourism accommodation because of oversupply.

The Malta Independent says 18 puppies were rescued from squalid conditions in Pieta'.

L-Orizzont says Malta has been urged by the Council of Europe to take more forceful action against human trafficking.