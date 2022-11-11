The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on a study that showed that the bulk of traffic-generated pollution in Malta is not pumped out of car exhaust pipes but comes from particles emitted through the wear and tear of tyres, brakes and the road surface.

The newspaper also reports on how San Andrea School appointed a retired judge and a major audit firm to investigate claims of financial misappropriation at the school to the tune of over €4 million.

The Malta Independent reports on how BirdLife Malta is challenging the government's decision to open the turtledove spring hunting season last April, asking the local courts to declare the practice illegal.

The newspaper also reports how car rental entrepreneur Christian Borg was cleared of illegally employing foreign workers at a Luqa carwash after a series of blunders by the prosecution and investigations that were “far from satisfactory”.

l-orizzont leads with a story about how more women were accepting the invitation to go for a mammogram.

It also reports on a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and OSCE Media Freedom representative Teresa Rebiero.

In-Nazzjon quotes the women’s lobby demanding political responsibility after the sexual harassment case at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. It also says that the Nationalist Party was close to those facing housing challenges.