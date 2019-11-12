These are the main stories featured in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Keith Schembri's withdrawal of a libel case against former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil to avoid being cross-examined about 17 Black.

The Malta Independent also leads with the same story.

L-Orizzont's main story is about how the occurrence of Huntington disease in Malta is double the average of that in the Mediterranean region.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to Opposition leader Adrian Delia's calls for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to fire Keith Schembri after he refused to answer questions in court about 17 Black.