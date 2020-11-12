The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi were released late on Wednesday afternoon after being questioned by the police in connection with alleged financial crimes. It also reports that Jonathan Ferris and Maria Efimova, the alleged whistleblowers in the Egrant case, were charged with perjury on Wednesday.

The Malta Independent also leads with the release of Schembri and Mizzi. In its second story, it reports that former Joseph Muscat felt vindicated after the arraignment of Ferris and Efimova. The former prime minister made his feelings known in a Facebook post.

In-Nazzjon says Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi were interrogated at length. It also highlights the appointment of a treasurer for the Nationalist Party.

L-orizzont says Malta Airport made a loss of €47 million because of COVID-19. It also highlights the charges filed against Ferris and Efimova.