The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a senior official at the transport authority is being investigated for suspected fraud and misappropriation.

The newspaper also reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela intends to reward a Sliema resident for bravery after he jumped into the rough seas to save a boy who had been swept out at Qui-Si-Sana on Wednesday evening.

The Malta Independent also leads with Abela's intention of rewarding the Sliema hero, while in a separate piece the newspaper reports the EU has ruled that SLAPPs undermine EU values and the justice system.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on how Malta's streets were flooded on Thursday, following torrential rains overnight. It also refers to the Ombudsman's investigation about maladministration of the prisons.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads its front page with a report forecasting Malta's economic growth in 2022 as the biggest one in Europe.