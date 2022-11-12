These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the cannabis authority regulatory, Mariella Dimech, has been sacked just 10 months into the job.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Lands Minister Silvio Schembri saying he still backs giving hunters federation FKNK guardianship of the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands, following a court decision this week that nullified the existing deal.

The Malta Independent leads with Environment Minister Miriam Dalli saying she believes the Aħrax and Miżieb woodlands should be “fully accessible to the public”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that the cannabis regulator had her contract terminated.

L-Orizzont leads with a European Commission economic forecast that predicts Malta’s economy will grow by 5.7% this year, with prices expected to continue rising next year.

The newspaper also covers the extension of community policing services to eight new towns and villages.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech accusing the prime minister of remaining silent about a sexual harassment scandal at Malta’s national orchestra.

The newspaper also runs a PN statement accusing the government of being “insensitive and incompetent” in the youth sector.