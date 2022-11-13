The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says several young children are being treated for respiratory illnesses in recent weeks, with paediatricians linking the early spike of infections to eased COVID-19 measures and an increase in socialising.

In another story, the newspaper says former Infrastructure Malta boss Fredrick Azzopardi insisted he has nothing to hide after Arnold Cassola handed a cache of documents over to the police on Saturday claiming it contains evidence of corruption in the Marsa junction project.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to Fr Hilary Tagliaferro who says he is seeing more homeless people now than in the Second World War.

Malta Today says that police are in the dark over CBD products.

Illum says that action is needed by the authoritites as the situation on the roads is deteriorating.

It-Torċa says that according to an analysis by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, domestic consumption is 7% lower than pre-pandemic times.

Il-Mument says that three officials charged with involuntary homicide have not been suspended.

Kullħadd says pressure is being made on the Opposition leader for a reshuffle.