The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report how the Nationalist Party has given notice of a motion in parliament calling for Keith Schembri's dismissal.

Times of Malta also reports how a pensioner was on Wednesday accused of trying to murder his wife by hitting her with a hammer.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party is urging its supporters to join a protest on Saturday against Keith Schembri.

l-orizzont says the GWU agrees with calls for those stranded by the Gozo ferry service disruption on Tuesday to be given a day off. The proposal was first made by shadow minister Chris Said. The newspaper also says the government upheld a GWU request when it provided insurance for health workers.