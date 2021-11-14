The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the authorities only put in a request for the EU to lift John Dalli’s immunity from prosecution last month, despite an alleged bribery attempt which took place nine years ago.

In another story, the newspaper says a driving test examiner has been caught on tape soliciting a cash bribe to give an aspiring motorist a passing grade.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that although former minister Konrad Mizzi is not on the Labour Party’s election candidates list, the party refused to say whether he is still a member.

Malta Today says Qala residents are angry at Archbishop Charles Scicluna as many have been told that their properties do not actually belong to them.

Illum says the former prisons' director had boasted with a minister that he had put a gun in a prisoner’s mouth.

It-Torċa leads with a story on homeless children.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the PN will seek to keep strengthening the people.

Kullħadd says PN leader Bernard Grech lacks direction as it accuses him of changing his position on cannabis reform.