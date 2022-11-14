The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that construction magnate Charles Polidano has applied to sanction a long list of illegalities at Montekristo Estates.

Separately, the newspaper reports that scientists have discovered marine life that was thought to be rare or on the verge of extinction, thriving on and around ship and plane wrecks at the bottom of the sea around the island.

The Malta Independent leads its front with an article about the planned restoration of an abandoned Wardija Palazzo and chapel. On its front page, the newspaper also refers to the archbishop's condemnation of war injustice, as he led Remembrance Day mass.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by the PN deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione on politicians' duty to ensure they improve people's quality of life. It also reports on an Istanbul bombing that killed six on Sunday.

L-orizzont carries an article about the high prevalence of bullying - including cyberbullying - in schools, while it separately notifies readers that the bottling refund-and-recycling scheme kicks off this week.