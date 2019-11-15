The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports how animal sanctuaries are planning to boycott the 150 euro adopt-a-pet scheme launched by the government. It also has a story about the testimony given by a man on Thursday in court, recalling how he was shot during an argument he was having with his girlfriend who had resorted to prostitution.

The Malta Independent says that the United States is probing reports of ship-to-ship Venezuela chemical transfers off Malta’s Hurd’s Bank. In another story it says civil society NGO Repubblika, which is organising Saturday’s protest in Valletta said it did not invite political parties to the protest but will not oppose their participation.

l-orizzont says that only a third of Nationalist Party MPs were present for Simon Busuttil’s adjournment in Parliament on Wednesday evening. In another story, it says activists were questioning the 10,000 new EU border control agents being introduced by the EU.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has clear policies that offers people an alternative. It also says that the cabinet was divided over Keith Schembri.