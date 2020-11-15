The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the Nationalist Party is urging its sitting MPs, especially those who have served through several legislatures, to consider stepping aside to make space for newcomers as part of the party’s renewal process. In another story, it says several MPs are refusing to hand over more information on their families’ assets to the Standards Commissioner.

MaltaToday also leads with a story that PN leader Bernard Grech wants to replace the party’s old guard with new faces.

Illum says PN MP Jason Azzopardi has received “a litany” of free services from main hotels and establishments.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the police financial crimes unit chief saying that no one has ever pressured her to investigate politicians’ financial crimes.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the party wants to create a new social pact with the agricultural world.

It-Torċa speaks to GWU officials who say educators should be involved in dialogue and planning.

Kullħadd says that lockdowns in European countries have had “devastating” effects.