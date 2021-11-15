The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by former European Commissioner John Dalli, who on Sunday insisted he never hid behind EU immunity, and never sought anyone’s protection, in the case over an alleged bribery attempt during his time with the EU executive.

The newspaper also carries an article quoting the son of a military veteran, who has voiced fear that soon no veterans or their relatives will be marching at the RemembranceDay parade that commemorates the sacrifice of those who fought and died for freedom during the world wars.

The Malta Independent reports that the PN's cannabis working group has been rendered "futile" by disagreements. In a separate piece, it also refers to comments by Archbishop Charles Scicluna who on Sunday urged politicians to protect life from beginning to end.

In-Nazzjon says that there are several cases of abuse within the Transport Malta unit that are not being investigated, while it also carries an article referring to the PN's plan on bringing about a "change" in the environmental sector

L-orizzont meanwhile leads its front page with comments by Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo who said the government was following developments in Ethiopia and was in contact with the Maltese living there.