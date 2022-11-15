The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that discussions are underway to drastically increase the fines for those caught using their mobile phones while driving.

The newspaper also reports that two retired judges will fill the vacant positions of ombudsman and standards commissioner if the prime minister and opposition leader agree on them.

Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon is being named as a possible replacement for outgoing Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud while former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi could replace former Standards Commissioner George Hyzler.

The Malta Independent also leads with news that fines for mobile phone use behind the wheel are set to increase.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report that says Prime Minister Robert Abela will not sack Culture Minister Owen Bonnici over his handling allegations of misconduct by the heads of two entities under his purview.

L-orizzont focuses on how November price cuts for Black Friday have become spread over the course of an entire month rather than one weekend as retailers seek to boost sales.