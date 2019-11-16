The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta reports about the new members appointed by the government, in agreement with the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia, to carry out a public inquiry into the journalist's assasination. It also has a story about victims of domestic abuse speaking of 'apathetic approach' by police.

The Malta Independent also reports about the new members appointed to the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry. In another story the newspaper quotes the government saying Hurd's Bank is out of its jurisdiction.

L-Orizzont says that a number of Nationalist Party MPs were not present for Simon Busuttil’s adjournment in Parliament on Wednesday evening because they were not aware he was going to be speaking. In another story, it reports the experience of a woman who would hide drugs in blazers to sneak it into prison.

In-Nazzjon says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to change the members of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry. In another story, it also encourages readers to attend a protest being held on Saturday evening.