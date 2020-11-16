These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that vital evidence about 17 Black could soon be

in the police’s hands as the United Arab Emirates has vowed to “shortly” share information about the company owned by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The newspaper also gives prominence to new crime figures that show how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the behaviour of criminals in Malta, leading to a dramatic drop in thefts and assaults but a rise in crimes committed from the confines of the home.

The Malta Independent interviews a prostate cancer survivor who is urging people to get a health check before it is too late. In another article, the newspaper refers to concern raised by the Environmental Resources Authority over the proposed hotel and bungalow area redevelopment in Comino.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its frontpage to PN's political activity in Żurrieq, where party leader Bernard Grech warned politicians that their words could negatively impact people. Politicians needed to say the truth about COVID-19, he said.

L-Orizzont reports that 4,500 people have been fined for not wearing a mask outdoors since October 17, when mask-wearing was made mandatory. In a separate article, it reports that the NGO Sea Eye is planning on launching an additional rescue vessel in the Mediterranean Sea.