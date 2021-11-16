The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says MEP Roberta Metsola has officially entered the race to become the next president of the European Parliament.

In another story, the newspaper says car importers are facing delays due to the global shortage of microchips and do not expect the industry to return to normal for at least another six months.

The Malta Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying in Parliament that the COVID-19 vaccine is the foundation of Malta’s road to normality.

L-Orizzont says that the cost of diesel and petrol in Malta is among the cheapest in Europe.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech’s promise of peace of mind for Maltese families and workers.