The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that Transport Malta has launched an investigation after a video appeared to show two of its enforcement officials hitting a man on the ground.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that the woman at the centre of the sexual molestation scandal at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra described in court how a colleague would slap her bottom, massage her neck, pull her top and send her sexually-loaded text messages.

The Malta Independent and MaltaToday also carry a report on the TM official's beating of the man in Marsa.

The Malta Independent meanwhile carries a front-page article on how the Chief Justice has reversed a decree to reassign the Pilatus Bank challenge case.

MaltaToday separately reports on a missile strike that killed two people in Poland.

In-Nazzjon leads with an article detailing a record number of deaths on Maltese roads. The newspaper also reports on Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia's absence in Parliament following the publication of the shocking footage showing TM officials beating up a motorist.

In a third front-page article, the newspaper reports that the woman at the centre of the sexual molestation scandal at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra described how she repeatedly complained to orchestra CEO Sigmund Mifsud but was told she was "exaggerating".

L-orizzont reports that the Housing Authority will be prioritising affordability, while it separately publishes an article quoting Gozo minister Clint Camilleri pledging that the Gozo Channel will remain state-run.