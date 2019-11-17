The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an article saying senior members of the environment watchdog fear Malta’s waste management system would fail a review by the European Commission, raising concerns that the situation had got out of hand. The newspaper also reports about a protest held on Saturday evening against what activists described as government-sponsored corruption.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says parents are scared to send their children to the Mtarfa primary school over concerns about the structural integrity of the old building, part of which is being propped up by concrete blocks.

Malta Today says the creation of an authority to regulate bouncers was a proposal included in an overhaul of existing legisation presented to government two years ago.

Illum says the company behind the American University of Malta lost million’s in the educational facility’s first three years in operation.

It-Torċa speaks to the chairman of the MCESD who says he is satisfied with the rate of productivity in Malta.

Kullħadd says Nationalist Party MPs insisted they did not want to walk with party leader Adrian Delia during the protest against corruption held on Saturday.

Il-Mument says Labour ministers Chris Fearne and Chris Cardona had a major disagreement in Parliament on how the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri was making a fool of the government.