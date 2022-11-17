The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that legislative amendments will be tabled in parliament next week, allowing doctors to terminate a pregnancy when a woman’s life or health is at serious risk.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that Robert Abela described the beating of a man by two Transport Malta enforcement officials, exposed in footage published on Tuesday as "reprehensible" and "disgusting".

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont also report on the legislative changes that will allow doctors to terminate a pregnancy.

In another front-page article, The Malta Independent quotes Paula Mifsud Bonnici informing parliament that an 84-year-old man died at his home after the police were called in to discharge him from Mater Dei Hospital.

In-Nazzjon reports on how Speaker Anġlu Farrugia chastised Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia for not turning up, despite being in the parliament building, to answer MPs' questions about two Transport Malta officers who beat up a man as he lay in the street.

The newspaper also reports that the PN is backing the nomination of retired judge Joseph Zammit McKeon to serve as Ombudsman.