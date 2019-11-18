The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Bank of Valletta has been fined for Money Laundering law breaches. Investigators found that transaction patterns raised serious concerns. The newspaper also reports comments by the prime minister that he wants all facts to emerge in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case.

The Malta Independent says the Justice Ministry is keeping an 'objective mind' regarding criticism of the drug law by a magistrate because it is draconian. The newspaper also reports on the repeated protests by Cottonera residents against a proposed extension of the American University of Malta.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Adrian Delia on Sunday that the government has lost its legitimacy. It too highlights the latest protest against the AUM plans in Cottonera.

l-orizzont leads with concerns by teachers about how a new law could see them taken out of the civil service. It also reports that an eight-year-old boy is to swim between Comino and Gozo.