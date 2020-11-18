The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the daily number of deaths from COVID-19 in Malta is expected to triple next month, according to a global health research centre that predicts the spread of coronavirus. In another story, the newspaper says the opposition protested on Tuesday that a bill to regulate the appointment of persons of trust was drafted in bad faith, to the extent that such persons would not be considered as public officials.

The Malta Independent says the Prime Minister would not say whether bars and clubs would be reopening on December 1.

Malta Today says IPTV users are unfazed by the recent police crackdown on service providers.

L-Orizzont leads with European Commissioner Helena Dalli condemning comments attacking transgender people.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that it is everyone’s duty to help restore Malta’s reputation.