The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says former minister Konrad Mizzi has been admitted to hospital missing a parliamentary committee meeting that was to continue hearing his Electrogas testimony on Wednesday.

In another story, the newspaper says an increasing number of people with mental health problems are being forced to use the country’s food bank, raising concerns about their long-term welfare.

The Malta Independent says that a rehabilitated marsh harrier released by Birdlife was found dead in Gozo.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Opposition leader calling for change for Parliament to be an honour to members.

L-Orizzont says the European Commission is satisfied by the government’s studies on mass transportation.