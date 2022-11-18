The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that the police have yet to identify the victim of a beating by transport officials as seen in footage shared online by the media. In a second story, the newspaper reports on the death of a worker after he fell off a roof in Marsa.

The Malta Independent says that some of the alleged crimes by Pilatus Bank are now already time-barred while in a second story the paper reports on an emergency landing by an Air Malta plane.

In-Nazzjon leads with a call for the resignation of four ministers while in a second story it also reports on the death of the worker.

L-orizzont focuses on comments by the chairperson of the Malta Premier League saying risks need to be taken for results to be achieved. In a second piece, the paper reports on the worker's death.