The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says H Hotel, a four-star hotel part of the Hugo Hotels group, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister last June even though it was not in possession of the required licence to operate. In another story, the newspaper says the Opposition Leader’s request for a full copy of the Egrant inquiry report will be decided upon next month.

The Malta Independent says Enemalta’s €90 million wind energy project has been inaugurated in Montenegro.

L-Orizzont reports GWU general secretary Josef Bugeja saying the union was disgusted with the gender pay gap.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Attorney General’s refusal to give a copy of the Egrant inquiry report to the Opposition.