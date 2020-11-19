The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to a University of Malta study, one in three people would find it “absolutely unacceptable” if an African migrant married a member of their family. In another story, the newspaper says a priest has been jailed for three years for sexually abusing a teenage boy who was entrusted into his care.

The Malta Independent leads with a story in which the Road Ministry is defending the opening of incomplete projects.

In-Nazzjon says the government had signed the hospitals’ memorandum of understanding before the call for offers was issued.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers Union has discussed the EU directive on the minimum wage.