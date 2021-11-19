The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says doctors have observed that many of those who received the COVID booster shot have experienced stronger side effects than they did from their first two inoculations.

In another story, the newspaper says an event starring singer Akon was shut down on Wednesday night after it was found to be in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

The Malta Independent also leads with the shut down of the Sigma summit party.

L-Orizzont quotes Family Minister Michael Falzon saying that a social expenditure of €1.8 billion will ensure that no one falls behind.

In-Nazzjon says a new PN government will give Maltese youths new opportunities.