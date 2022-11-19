These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on a court decision which concluded that a diver was guilty of causing his diving partner’s death in 2020. The newspaper also gives prominence to news that the government is pressing ahead with motions to appoint two former judges to the posts of Ombudsman and Standards Commissioner.

The Malta Independent leads with the government’s decision to appoint former judges Joseph Zammit McKeon and Joseph Azzopardi as Ombudsman and Standards Commissioner respectively.

It also reports a complaint that NGO Repubblika filed with the latter on its front page. Repubblika wants the standards commissioner to look into why minister Aaron Farrugia was a no-show in parliament when he was due to answer MPs’ questions.

L-Orizzont leads with an economist’s assessment of a Fitch rating report. Philip von Brockdorff is quoted as saying that the agency “recognises the resilience of the Maltese economy”.

The newspaper also reports preliminary talks to find a new court building for the Gozo law courts.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, saying the minister has confirmed that he did not report sexual harassment allegations at the national orchestra to the police.

The newspaper also highlights a PN statement which slammed prime minister Robert Abela as “arrogant” for ignoring Opposition objections to his choice of standards commissioner.