These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that former gaming regulator Joseph Cuschieri

accepted a free trip to Las Vegas funded by Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech while he was a witness in a lawsuit over an alleged ‘illegal’ extension he oversaw of a concession for Tumas Gaming to operate the Portomaso casino.

In another lead story, the newspaper reports that one in 10 people living in Malta say the place where they live is too dark, topping the list of the EU’s most dimly lit nations.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo, who called for support measures for businesses that have to close for a month to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The newspaper also quotes PL MP Miriam Dalli, calling for a common front when it comes to pushing Malta's position over the Individual Investor Programme with the European Commission.

L-Orizzont leads with comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday said people heading regulatory entities will not be allowed to keep their private practice.

In a separate piece, it refers to concern expressed by WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over long-term COVID-19 symptoms and their impacts on body organs.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday slammed the government’s indifferent approach by attributing COVID deaths to underlying conditions suffered by patients. It also reports on Malta's 63rd and 64th deaths linked to the pandemic.