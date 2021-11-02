These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads reports that Malta has experienced its wettest October in 64 years and the constant rainfall has come as a welcome relief to farmers after a summer of record-breaking heatwaves.

In a separate piece, the newspaper quotes the Opposition leader saying parliament has become toothless.

The Malta Independent reports that student teachers have been left frustrated after last-minute changes to their teaching practice. In a second story, the newspaper quotes the finance minister saying all the necessary resources will be provided if the Egrant inquiry had to be reopened.

L-Orizzont quotes former speaker Myriam Spiteri Debono urging people not to be stubborn with eachother. In a second story the paper reports on a Industrial Tribunal case that highlighted how workplace violence should not be tolerated.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who said the party wants a parliament that serves the people. In a second piece, it refers to a decision by the Broadcasting Authority in favour of the PN.