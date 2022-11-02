The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how a driving test examiner recounted under oath that his boss would occasionally tell him to “take care” of particular candidates flagged by “some ministry or Castille”.

Separately, the newspaper refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who on Tuesday said the government was committed to fighting inflation and continuing to invest in people and economic growth.

The Malta Independent similarly reports on Abela's comments in parliament about the budget, while in a separate article the newspaper refers to a call by NGOs for the Msida Creek project to go back to the drawing board.

Apart from a reaction to Abela's speech in parliament on Tuesday, In-Nazzjon additionally reports on the driving test examiner's testimony in court.

L-orizzont also refers to Abela's comments in parliament, where the prime minister said 2023's budget was as strong as that of 2022.