All four newspapers give prominence to the developments in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder investigation as a man claiming to be the middleman in the case was assured of a presidential pardon if his story is corroborated in a court of law.

The Malta Independent also reports about changes to the law governing the engineering profession which it says could have serious implications on health and safety standards.

In-Nazzjon also has a story about how the European People’s Party is holding a congress focusing on the climate change emergency.