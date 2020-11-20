The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta is prepared to go as far as the European Court of Justice to defend its controversial cash-for-passports scheme. In another story, the newspaper says Finance Minister Edward Scicluna is to step down and become Governor of the Central Bank of Malta.

The Malta Independent says Malta will tell the European Commission it will not cede citizenship rights and that it has addressed IIP concerns.

L-Orizzont inquiries have cleared prison authorities from the deaths in prison.

In-Nazzjon says that the third accused of the Sliema double murder, a Dane, has been extradited to Malta from Spain and will be charged on Friday.