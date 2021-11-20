These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the police are investigating people who were filmed urging a man to jump to his death in Valletta on Friday morning. The footage was shot by a Times of Malta journalist who happened to be passing by.

The newspaper also reports that a ‘stern reprimand’ given to Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar for a breach of parliamentary ethics amounted to a letter informing her of a committee decision to that effect, written by the clerk of the House.

The Malta Independent highlights the Environment Minister’s arguments about overdevelopment in Gozo, writing that he blamed 2006 local plans for the current situation.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a court ruling that will see Yorgen Fenech given access to data extracted from a phone belonging to Keith Schembri. Fenech claims the evidence is “essential” to his case.

L-Orizzont leads with a report stating that it took police an hour of negotiation to “save a man from suicide”.

The newspaper also reports a man’s first-person claims that his Russian wife married him to settle in Malta, only to then up and leave without a trace.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech expressing shock at the footage of the Valletta incident covered on Friday, with the newspaper also giving prominence to a report about Prime Minister Robert Abela dodging questions about Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.