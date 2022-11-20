These are the leading news stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta speaks to Aldo Lombardi, whose partner was killed in a motorcycle crashed caused by dropped olives at a Rabat roundabout. Lombardi says authorities should make causes of accidents public.

The newspaper also gives prominence to anger by divers about a court ruling that found a man guilty of the involuntary homicide of his dive buddy. The ruling will discourage divers from descending underwater in pairs, they say.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that Steward Health Care have not divulged a timeline or costs to renovate the dilapidated St Luke’s Hospital.

The newspaper also highlights a doctor’s call for better data to be made available concerning road deaths, to address root causes.

Malta Today writes that an arbitration case filed by Pilatus Bank could “put spokes in the wheels” of prosecutors.

It-Torċa leads with a rating report released late on Friday by Moody’s which improved Malta’s Outlook to ‘stable’ while maintaining its rating at ‘A2’. The newspaper’s headline is “Moody’s improves Malta’s rating to A2 Stable”.

Il-Mument writes that Robert Abela is appointing people to government positions without consulting his surprised ministers. The newspaper also gives prominence to a call by 23 NGOs to regulate the cannabis ‘free for all’ that is currently in place.

Kullħadd leads with Robert Abela promising “reforms and social justice” during the closing of Labour’s annual general meeting.