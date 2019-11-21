The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

All newspapers in Malta lead with the latest developments in the murder investigation of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Times of Malta says that a day that began with the dramatic arrest of prominent businessman Yorgen Fenech on board his luxury yacht ended with a protest calling for resignations at the heart of government.

The Malta Independent says that 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech is being held in police custody.

L-Orizzont leads with the Prime Minister’s statement that no politician was involved in the murder.

In-Nazzjon reports PN leader Adrian Delia saying that the Maltese are not corrupt.